Savannah vaccine trial looking for minority participants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Meridinian Clinical Research, right here in Savannah, may be inching closer to a Coronavirus vaccine. They say progress depends on minority participation and the amount of community transmission.

“This is being heralded as the most important clinical trial in the history of mankind,” said Dr. Paul Bradley, Lead Investigator.

Savannahians have the oppurutnity to be a part of something great; a vaccine trial that could potentially stop COVID-19 from killing thousands of people.

“Most people think if I get it, it will be like the flu you know most of the time you live,” said Bradley, “but the catch with COVID is if you get it, and you get that second phase you don’t just die you basically suffocate for several weeks and then you die.”

The situation is dire, which is why Dr. Paul Bradley is eager for progress. During this two series trial, some will get a dummy shot and others will get the real thing.

“Sometimes it takes stimulating the immune system and then re-stimulating the immune system for it remember,” said Bradley.

Researchers will then watch the participants over two years. The goal is to have a vaccine by the end of this year or early 2021.

Bradley says how soon the shot will be available to the public depends on two factors.

The first factor is representation, Bradley says vaccine trials around the country need more African American and Latino participants.

“This is a big problem because unfortunately those two groups have significantly higher risk of being very ill from getting the infection,” said Bradley, “so please we are ready and we need volunteers.”

The second factor is how much COVID-19 is actually out there. Volunteers working in high risk environments like hospitals are preferred. Bradley says that because exposure is key to finding out if the vaccine actually works.

To find out more information about the vaccine trial click here.







