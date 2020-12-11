Savannah State University prepares celebration for spring 2020 graduates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University is preparing to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this weekend for spring 2020 graduates.

The Saturday ceremony is a promise, made by the university’s interim-president to the class, that the students would still get to walk the stage for graduation.

After almost six months since their virtual graduation, students will now safely take part in the traditional graduation ceremony they lost out on earlier this year because of the pandemic.

The make-up graduation ceremony will mirror protocols from last month’s fall commencement ceremony, including limiting guests and making wearing masks mandatory.

Dr. Sametria McFall, the Interim-Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, says they aren’t changing a single thing from the November ceremony come Saturday.

“Directional flow of traffic coming into, I mean foot traffic, coming into the stadium as well as exiting the stadium,” said Dr. McFall. “All those sorts of small details that we never had to think about before, those are the kinds of things that we were absolutely thinking about.”

She also says the students who graduated in the spring really deserve the chance to celebrate their accomplishments that they’ve worked so hard for.

Officials say they’ve spaced out seating in the stadium and will provide extra personal protective equipment for those in attendance.