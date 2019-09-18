Savannah State University implementing new security measures on campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University is taking steps to quell violence on campus. When new interim president Kimberly Ballard-Washington arrived in July, she formed a committee to focus only on security. She wanted changes put in place immediately. The move comes after several episodes of violence on SSU’s campus. Most recently, a student was shot outside University Commons last May. A suspect, who was not a student, was arrested.

One of the biggest security measures is happening at the new visitor center at T A Wright Stadium. Visitors to the university must sign in here and get a visitor’s pass.

Everyone, including students must carry a badge at all times. There are security guards at each entrance into the university. A five-foot fence has been installed between the arena and University Commons, and it is locked to keep students secure. The entrance to University Commons is staffed by security officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I think that anytime there is an incident on campus it’s always gonna be troubling and that’s one of the reasons we’re enhancing our security measures just like any other institution would,” says Annette Ogletree-McDougal, SSU VP of Marketing and Communications.

There will also be a turnstile at the student union where students will swipe their ID’s to get access into University Commons.







