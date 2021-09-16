Savannah State University employee expresses COVID-19 concerns on campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University updates their weekly COVID-19 cases online. Overall, the numbers have not been bad, yet some employees are worried going into work.

An employee from the University reached out to WSAV to express their concern. The employee we talked to contracted COVID-19 once and struggled before making a full recovery.

However, with no restrictions in place on campus there’s a concern of contracting COVID-19 again.

“It was terrible,” said an anonymous employee. “It really was terrible and I came to find out that it can be caught again. Like I said before, I have an elderly mother that I’m very concerned about. I don’t know what might happen.”

A top concern for this employee and other colleagues is the amount of students in the dining halls without masks. “It gets so crowded that you can’t move and the majority of the students have no masks,” said the anonymous employee.

News 3 did reach out to the university for comment and did receive a statement from the president saying: “We continuously urge our entire campus community to follow safety protocols such as social distancing, and wearing masks, even if they are fully vaccinated.”

The university currently can not implement a mask mandate as a unit of the university system of Georgia. They must follow the guidance provided by their board of regents.