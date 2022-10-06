SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”

Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”

To see the full schedule of events, click here. For information about the game day tickets and tailgating click here.

Only clear bags will be permitted inside of the stadium.