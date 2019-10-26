Savannah State University celebrates 2019 homecoming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- It’s homecoming weekend for Savannah State University.

They kicked off their annual parade Saturday morning in downtown Savannah.

It started on East Broad Street, traveled along west on Broughton Street, then ended on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The parade had more than 100 entries including 14 floats and seven marching bands. State Representative, Mickey Stephens served as the parade grand marshal.

Awards were given out for best student organization, best float, most spirited, and more.



After the parade fans gather on campus at T.A. Wright Stadium for the homecoming football game