SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday night, Savannah State received the news they’ve anticipated for nearly 48 hours, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.

The men’s team received an automatic qualifier after winning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday. They earned the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will play the No. 1 seed, Nova Southeastern, on March 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The women’s team also earned the No. 8 seed in the South Region after finishing the season 27-2. They’ll play against the No. 1 seed, Union (Tenn.) in Jackson, Tenn. on March 11.

Tip-off time for both games will be announced at a later date.