SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State has hired Howard University’s Aaron Kelton to be the team’s next head football coach, per a source close to the football team.



The Tigers were informed of the hiring at a team meeting on Tuesday morning. Interim head coach Russell DeMasi plans to resign from the staff.

“We are very excited to welcome Aaron Kelton to Savannah State,” athletic director Opio Mashariki said in a press release. “Following our national search, we had a very tough choice to make. We feel confident Aaron Kelton is the right leader for our football program as we continue to create a winning culture.”



“We would like to thank Russell DeMasi for stepping in to serve the program in the interim.”



Kelton is the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bison. He has had a 30-year coaching career that has involved stops at both the high school and college levels. Prior to coming to Howard in 2019, he was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Morgan State University in Maryland. His resume also includes head coaching positions at Shorter, a Division II school in Rome, Georgia from 2016-2017, and Williams College, a Division III program in Massachusetts, from 2010-2015.



His career record as a head coach over eight full-time seasons and a brief interim stint at Howard is 24-49, consisting of a 23-25 mark at Williams and a 0-22 mark at Shorter.



Although almost all of Kelton’s experience as a position coach has come on the defensive side of the ball, he was a quarterback at Springfield College in Massachusetts during his playing days.



Kelton fills the full-time head coaching position that was once held by Shawn Quinn, who left Savannah State in early December to take a job on Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech University.



The 2021 season was one of Savannah State’s most successful years in recent memory, with the team going 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference. The Tigers narrowly missed a spot in the Division II playoff.



DeMasi, the former co-offensive coordinator, has been the interim head coach since Quinn’s departure. He handled recruiting for the 36-man Class of 2022 and organized the spring practice season, which just got underway on Monday.

It is not what happens to you, it is how you react that defines you. — Russell DeMasi (@CoachDeMasi) April 4, 2022

“I don’t take it lightly and I don’t take it for granted,” DeMasi said of the interim coach opportunity after the first day of spring practice. “I want to make sure these players are day in and day out getting better.”



DeMasi was a popular choice for the full-time job, with many players and area coaches voicing their support for him over the last few months. He first arrived at Savannah State in 2015 as the quarterbacks coach after two years coaching at Shorter University.

If this isn’t enough for why they need to remove the tag the idk what is. He cares more about the kids and the program that the bs that he’s caught up in. That’s called leadership. https://t.co/z9xCFKLS54 — Coach Jaeggar Graham (@CoachJagGraham) March 25, 2022

Daily reminder: Russell DeMasi should be the head coach at @SavannahStateFB https://t.co/MLXONqdM4q — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) February 10, 2022

Savannah State @SavannahStateFB better crown @CoachDeMasi king of the 912. Just check their recruiting class. Holy smokes. #912 — Coach Geoff Cannon (@CoachGCannon) February 2, 2022

He was one of four final candidates for the job, along with Kelton, former Georgia Southern wide receivers coach Lamar Owens and Bethune-Cookman offensive coordinator Allen Suber.



At the moment, the only full-time member of Savannah State football’s coaching staff aside from Kelton is offensive assistant Nick Trist. The Tigers have brought in several part-time coaches to help with spring practice, but they are not guaranteed full-time roles.



This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.