SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The week-long homecoming at Savannah State University is in full swing this weekend as the team gets ready for the big game!

Students, faculty, athletes, and alumni are descending on the campus of SSU for one of the most anticipated weekends of the school year.

Friday morning saw the SSUF Scholarship Golf Tournament and the Alumni Celebration, but students were most excited about Yardfest from noon to 6 p.m., and the Greek Step Show at 8 p.m.

Saturday will start with a parade in downtown Savannah at 9 a.m., and then the tailgating begins at 10:00 a.m. Kick-off against the Tuskegee Tigers is at 3:00 p.m. On Sunday, the weekend will wrap up with a GospelFest at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for these events are still available here!

Go Tigers!