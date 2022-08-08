SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just like a prayer that has been answered for those hung up on all things Madonna, the Savannah Stage Company’s (SSC) leading ladies are inviting the community to join them in an evening of celebrating Madonna with their show Material Girls—An Evening Celebrating the Queen of Pop’s Biggest Hits of the 80’s and 90’s.

Madonna performs “Vogue” (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for New York Post).

The show will be at the Tybee Post Theater this Friday, August 12th and will start at 8:00 p.m. and will last a little over an hour. The leading ladies featured will be Christina Neff D’Aguillo, Lexi Balaoing Ambrose, Megan Wellman Blanton, and Luisa Nolasco.

“The performance is built as a review and celebration where all of our leading ladies get a turn in living out their greatest Madonna fantasies and no one is particularly playing Madonna,” said SSC Theater Director Jayme Tinti.

The mission of the SSC is to serve the southern coastal region with accessible professional theater that encourages growth through imagination and bravery.

“Our musical cabaret series have included recent shows like, Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall—a Carole King Cabaret and I Will Always Love You—a night celebrating Dolly Parton, and are perfect way for SSC to celebrate and honor our female-driven company by focusing on female artists that changed the course of music history. Women that took a hand in writing their own music, control of their own careers, and of course, a place in all of our hearts!” said Tinti.

Tickets to the show range from $15.00 – $20.00 and can be purchased here. Concessions will be available before and during the show.

“We’re encouraging folks to come dressed up and be ready to sing and dance along with all of their favorite songs!” said Tinti.

Those interested in volunteering with SSC can sign up here. For more information on volunteering your efforts to help support Savannah Stage Company, please contact Jayme Tinti at outreach@savannahstagecompany.com

Areas to volunteer include: front of house/box office, advancement, creative, construction, administration, props, costumes, and marketing.