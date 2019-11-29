Savannah Shoppers get an early jump on Black Friday deals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Many Thanksgiving dinners ended early Thursday. People wanting to get a head start on the Black Friday shopping were in luck, retail giants like Best Buy opened their doors to shoppers just before 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Folks were lined up as early as 2 p.m. outside of the Best Buy on Abercorn Street. Employees set up a hot chocolate station and made sure shoppers were well aware of their hottest deals.



News 3 spoke to a lot of people who knew exactly what they were shopping for, popular items included TVs, laptops, and video games.



One especially enthusiastic group actually ran through the store searching for a video game and our cameras were rolling when they spotted the right one.

“Yo bro we got it, bro, that’s the new call of duty right there,” said Maico Chihuahua. “Shout out to Call of Duty and PS4, you know I got much love for both of them,” said Chihuahua. “Look at that we got a Call of Duty and we got the need for speed, you know we are balling out here man.”

Safety comes first for employees and some shoppers at Best Buy. Officers from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are posted up all around town. They’re keeping an eye on things late into the night so shoppers can enjoy their experience without any hassle.

