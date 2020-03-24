Savannah Shines in Council of Dads!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah will definitely be in the spotlight as the new NBC show, “Council of Dads” airs on WSAV. It’s the story of a father with cancer who chooses some of his closest friends to help raise his children, if he doesn’t make it. The author, Bruce Feiler is a native of Savannah and has written several best selling books, including the one that inspired the TV show.

Since the show was filmed here, you will definitely see some familiar scenery, like Tybee Island and the Historic Grayson Stadium. And, keep an eye out for some of your neighbors in the show. Hundreds were cast as extras. But, that’s not all. Behind the scenes, 68 students from SCAD were involved in the making of “Council of Dads”.

Check out The Bridge’s recent interview with some of the stars.