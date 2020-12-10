Savannah Scone Company’s secret of sweet success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the owner of the Savannah Scone Company, Sara Graham, she feels like she is living and breathing scones right now. “And, that’s totally okay with me. I’m having more fun than I’ve had in my entire life, ” says Sara.

Sara started baking and selling scones from her own home in The Landings a year and a half ago, and now they are selling like hot cakes. Last month, she made and sold 1300 scones, all by herself. She’s does everything; bakes, sells, packages, and even delivers the scones each afternoon.

