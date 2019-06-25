Savannah restaurants giving back on #BourdainDay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local restaurants are coming together in honor of Anthony Bourdain, a legendary chef who died in June 2018.

Three weeks ago, chefs Éric Ripert and José Andrés posted a video on Instagram proclaiming June 25 as #BourdainDay to celebrate their friend’s life, legacy and birthday.

The chef died by suicide last year. Tuesday would have been his 63rd birthday.

A number of Savannah restaurants are honoring #BourdainDay by donating a portion of sales Tuesday to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), including:

Fox & Fig Cafe – 321 Habersham Street

The Collins Quarter – 151 Bull Street

Zunzi’s Takeout & Catering – 108 E York Street

The Public Kitchen & Bar – 1 W Liberty Street

Green Truck Pub – 2430 Habersham Street

AFSP is the nation’s largest non-profit working to prevent suicide.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation and needs help, visit here for a list of resources available for free, 24/7.