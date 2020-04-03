Savannah restaurant owners open empty space to Red Cross

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At Forsyth Park on Friday we found some folks lined up in front of Collins Quarter, but not to get coffee. The empty restaurant had been turned into a site for a blood drive.

“We have had tremendous support from the community like the cafe here at Forsyth,” said Biram Chapman from the American Red Cross.

Chapman told us Collins Quarters which made its now empty restaurant available for the drive had “stepped up and our donors are continuing to step and answer the call.” But he also said many blood drives have been cancelled by companies because employees are no longer working on site or out of concerns for social distancing. Yet he says the need for blood remains constant.

The owners of Collins Quarter, Anthony and Rebecca Debreceny, had purchased and remodeled the restuarant at the park. The public had happily anticpated the opening which came right before St. Patrick’s Day, but was short lived becasuse of coronavirus.

“We made it a week,” says Coffee Manager Rebecca Schmidt.

Schmidt says the owners closed out of a sense of responsibiity for the public and its employees but she says they will be ready to open their doors again whenever they’re allowed.

For now, Schmidt told us that Collins Quarters was happy to use the empty restaurant space to serve the community.

“There is a major need for blood so this blood drive was just something we were happy to help with,” said Schmidt.