Savannah remembers ‘greatest unsung legend’ for more than 50 years of service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah community is mourning the loss of a public servant who dedicated his entire life to serving others. Jimmy (James) Blackburn was Savannah’s City Attorney for more than 50 years.

Blackburn’s career started in 1957 when he became Assistant City Manager. At a 2012 city council meeting, he once remembered his first assignment: “adopting a comprehensive zoning ordinance,” which had never before been done.

Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson says she worked closely with Blackburn during her time as an Alderwoman. She called Blackburn her friend and says she will miss him.

“It wasn’t about the money,” she said. “It was about Savannah. And he loved his community… Jimmy was known across this community — whether you’re white, black, polka dot or what have you — he treated all people the same.”

Blackburn’s firm — Wiseman, Blackburn, and Futrell — says he served as City Attorney from 1961-1967 and again from 1971-2012.

His last city council meeting was in April 2012 when he addressed the council with some parting words.

“The position of City Attorney is a peculiar one since you represent a major employer and corporation of three-hundred million dollars a year with utilities and various other things,” he said. “It is not a one-person job. It is run, and I hope will continue to be run, by a professional staff.”

Jackson says Blackburn’s smarts made him a great litigator. She says he always won his cases, and that he did so with adrenaline and passion matched by none.

Courtesy: Savannah Tribune







Courtesy: Wiseman, Blackburn and Futrell

“People admired him. People wanted to be like him. They copied him. Other lawyers would come in and they had such a passion for what he had to offer,” said Jackson.

Blackburn said in 2012 that he had been in government “long past retirement age” but that he left “with a great deal of regret of not being in the day-to-day participation.”

Jackson says he went to public events long after his retirement. His last event was Mayor Van Johnson’s inauguration.

Mayor Johnson says Blackburn is one of Savannah’s “greatest unsung legends” and he was honored to have him attend his inauguration with his son, Jay.

On a personal note, as someone who shepherded me through my formative years as a public official, his advice and historical context were invaluable, which is why I was so honored that, despite his failing health, he chose to personally be with me during my victory party on December 3, 2019 and mayoral inauguration on January 2, 2020. On both occasions, he told me how proud he was of me and reminded me to always do the right thing. “ Mayor Van Johnson

“Knowing Jimmy, he’s in a better place telling the heavens what the laws are,” said Jackson with a laugh.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized for Blackburn. His law firm did not wish to comment yet on his death.

