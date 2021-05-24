Savannah realtor group hosts art fundraiser for Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)–One group of artists is helping build affordable homes for community members in need.

Austin Hill Realty and The Location Gallery are hosting Savannopoly—an art show fundraiser inspired by Monopoly.

More than 30 local artists created scenes depicting the Hostess City using mediums including painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.

“It was a huge success,” Savannah Habitat for Humanity CEO Zerik Samples told WSAV NOW.

“It truly speaks to our mission to bring people together to build homes, community, and hope. When you look at the mission of Austin Hill Realty, they look to support a thriving Savannah. And this is a perfect combination of that.”

One of the participating artists and Savannah Habitat for Humanity board member Joy Dunnigan says the idea for Savannopoly came from merging art with housing opportunities.

“This was a creative, new, interesting way to fundraise,” Dunnigan said. “Habitat deals a lot with property management, property ownership, and maintenance. We thought, ‘why don’t we do Savannah properties?’ And that’s how it came together.”

Gallery Director Peter Roberts says in the past five years of collaborating, they have raised $400,000 for local nonprofits.

“We wanted to help get underrepresented artists out into the community and to an audience that also wants to help contribute to local nonprofits,” Roberts said.

The show will be on display through the end of May at The Location Gallery at Austin Hill Realty.

You can find artwork that is still available for sale on the Location Gallery website.