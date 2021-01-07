Savannah reacts to apparent Senate win of native son Raphael Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s native son Raphael Wornock is projected to be the first African American from Georgia to go to the U.S. Senate. Reverend Warnock is the projected winner in the Senate runoff against Kelly Loeffler.

In the Hostess City, Regina Brewton couldn’t be happier. She grew up with Warnock in Kayton Homes, a public housing project.

“He was always at our house playing football on the porch but from a little boy he was preaching,” she said.

Warnock was best friends with Brewton’s brother, Hershel and says they went to elementary school, middle school and high school together. Her brother would go on to college and ultimately work for the FBI. Warnock would also go on to college and then serve as the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Chruch in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King, Jr. once served and preached.

She showed us pictures of Warnock and her brother from high school. She says her brother died five years ago. “So I get a little emotional because my brother is gone and they were best friends. He would have been right on Raphael’s tail campaigning with him and I know they say ‘the dead don’t know’ but I feel like my brother is smiling on Raphael today,” she said.

Recognizing that Warnock will be the first African American from the state to serve in such a high office, Brewton says he will make his native city proud.

“This morning, realizing that he was our senator and it was just tears of joy, tears of joy,” she said.

“This is a historic moment for us, for Savannah, for his family and I’m just so happy that his mom is hereto witness this,” she said.

Brewton believes Warnock will keep campaign promises, especially about trying to improve healthcare. And she repeated a phrase that Warnock and her family learned to live by.



“Your upbringing does not determine your outcome,” she said.



Mayor Van Johnson also weighed in on Warnock’s apparent victory. “History was made in Georgia, Georgia has evolved in that we were not only elect the first African American to represent Georgia in the United States Senate but the first Savannahian (to go to that high office) in 150 years,” said Johnson.





