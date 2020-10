SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We saw two undefeated teams preserve perfect records and a pair of other squads pick up their second win of 2020 as every Savannah public school hit the field Thursday night.

Here are the scores from all four matchups:

Windsor Forest 14, Jenkins 6

Islands 52, Groves 0

New Hampstead 59, Beach 8

Johnson 43, Savannah 14

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott brings you the highlights from Thursday night’s slate of games.