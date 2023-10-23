SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — This year, Halloween didn’t fall on a weekend, so the Savannah Police Department is recommending that kids go trick-or-treating on the actual holiday, which is this Tuesday, October 31, between 5 and 8 p-m.

Officers are already patrolling busy neighborhoods. They are hosting a safe alternative called “Blue Light Fright Night” which is happening on Halloween, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Central Precinct, located at 1710 Martin Luther King Boulevard. There will be a “haunted” walk-through, a raffle, and plenty of candy. To keep everyone safe, SPD advises all trick-or-treaters to review Halloween safety tips:

It’s recommended to take your child trick-or-treating during suggested hours, and police remind parents that children should always be accompanied by an adult. Only visit neighborhoods you’re familiar with and obey all traffic laws. Be sure to inspect all candy and throw away anything unwrapped or suspicious-looking. Police say you should never enter a house or apartment unless you know the homeowner.

Police also offer safety tips for homeowners and drivers:

Only hand out commercially wrapped candy. Only turn your porch light on if you welcome trick-or-treaters. Make sure your pets are safe and secure. Drive slowly, watch out for young pedestrians, and avoid distractions. Remember, never drink and drive.

From all of us at WSAV News 3, have a safe and spooky Halloween!