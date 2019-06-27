Woman seriously hurt after assault in Savannah bar; Police seek suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Savannah bar on Saturday, May 25.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) released the video of the incident on Monday, June 24, in an effort to identify the suspect.

Police say it happened at Savannah Smiles on Williamson Street.

The man is described as a white male with facial hair and a medium build. He was seen wearing a light colored shirt and khaki pants during the incident.

Police are looking for the man pictured (via SPD)

The video shows him talking with two women. He is seen following one of the women into the crowd before turning around and hitting the other woman twice before pushing her onto the ground.

News 3 obtained an incident report of the assault. The 47-year-old victim told police she was participating in a pub crawl and stopped by Savannah Smiles.

The victim says she was outside when someone punched her in the face and knocked her out. She says she doesn’t remember anything after that.

According to the report, the woman’s jaw is broken and dislocated on both sides.

Police are also asking for help identifying the woman the suspect was seen with. During the incident, SPD says he wore a light colored shirt and khaki pants. The woman who accompanied him is described as a white female in her 20s and was wearing a pink tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the identity of either party is asked to call SPD’s tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Anonymous information can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and could qualify for a reward.