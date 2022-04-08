SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police have located a previously missing 15-year-old boy. The Savannah Police said in a tweet on April 8 that he is now safe.

Christopher Davis is on the autism spectrum and was last seen around noon April 8 in the 11400 block of Largo Drive. That’s less than a mile away from St. Joseph’s Hospital by Abercorn Street.

He is 5’5″ tall and he weighs 140 lbs. Davis was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts.

Davis frequents the Savannah Mall, the Largo/Abercorn and Windsor Forest areas.