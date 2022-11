SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman.

Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue.

She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in the photo. She also has a large tattoo on the right side of her neck.

SPD says if you see her, call 911.