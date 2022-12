SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah.

According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing a beanie and a brown leather bag near Mohawk Drive.

If you see Ashlee please contact police.