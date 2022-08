SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave.

According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue Crocs. Alyssa is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and had her hair in braids.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department

The Savannah Police Department asks that if you see her, dial 911.