SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Zavin Parker Sunday after he was reported missing.

#SPDmissing Zavin Parker, 13, was last seen in the 900 block of Porter Street around 4:30 pm today. He was wearing a light blue shirt and

blue sweatpants with white stripes. He was riding a red bike with yellow writing “Pelican Cruiser” on the body. If seen, call 911! pic.twitter.com/V4KUivGqzK — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) October 13, 2019

Police say he was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was wearing a light blue shirt and blue sweatpants with white stripes.

Parker was riding a red bike with “Pelican Cruiser” written in yellow.

Call 911 if you see him.