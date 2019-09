SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah Police asks for your help finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Melanie Steele was last seen on Friday, September 13 in the 10600 block of Abercorn Street. She is 5-foot-7, 150 lbs., and has an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742.