SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying multiple persons of interest in the shooting at City Market that left three people injured.

A group of males were seen on surveillance video in the area of the shooting and are wanted for questioning by police.

Provided by Savannah Police Department

On June 26, around 1 a.m., multiple shots were fired in the 200 block of W. St. Julian Street, wounding three victims.

A 20-year-old man remains in the hospital in serious condition. A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were treated for non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

A person of interest was initially seen fleeing the area immediately following the shooting, but detectives have since determined he is not a suspect in the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the persons of interest or photos/videos from the area to contact police. To provide information, call the Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or through the CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.