SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police (SPD) say they have found a man they have been looking for since Thursday.

SPD announced Thursday, Dec. 28, 25-year-old Donta Lewis was last seen near W. 32nd St. and Whitaker St. wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and black pants.

Police did not say why they were looking for him, only that he has been found early Saturday morning.