SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The woman, who was identified as 20-year-old Mya Lewis, was transported to a hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that Lewis was near the left side of the northbound lanes when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene. TIU investigators believe the vehicle is darker in color, possibly gray or black, and has front end damage.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact TIU at 912-525-3100 ext. 2474 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a Crime Stoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.