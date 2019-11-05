Savannah police investigating after fight between two women leads to hit and run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah police are investigating after a woman struck two people with her car and then left the scene.

Police say the fight happened between two women at a home on Audubon drive just after 8 p.m. Monday night.



One of the women got into her car and hit the woman she was fighting with. Then she hit a second person before taking off. Both women are being treated for their injuries.

Police were able to track down the suspect after she fled the scene. The names of those involved have not been released. Stay with News 3 for updates.