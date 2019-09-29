Savannah Police investigates sexual assault of two women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police detectives are investigating the sexual assault of two women early this morning.

Officers responded to a W. Bay Street hotel around 5 a.m. where the victims stated they had been sexually assaulted by two unknown black males overnight. The victims last remember being in downtown Savannah with the unknown men. The sexual assault is believed to have occurred at a separate location.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742, the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.