SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 10000 block of East Duffy Street around 8:40 Friday night.

A police department spokeswoman says officers found one man seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition.

Investigators are searching for a suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.