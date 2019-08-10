Savannah Police investigate crash injuring 3-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a 3-year-old girl.

On Friday night, officers responded to the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive around 7 p.m. after the child ran out of the home and into the roadway.

Police said the toddler was hit by an oncoming Ford F-150. The vehicle left the scene, and the child was taken to Memorial Medical Center.

The truck’s driver, Joseph Gannam, 26, later turned himself in to police at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.