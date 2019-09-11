Savannah Police Department receives federal grant to help address violent crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new federal grant is now in the hands of the Savannah Police Department to address violent crimes in the Hostess City.

The grant given by the U.S Attorney’s Office is worth $62,000. U.S Attorney Bobby Christine announced the federal grant Tuesday as a part of an effort called “Project Safe Neighborhoods.”

Chief Roy Minter with the Savannah Police Department says the grant will be used to purchase cutting edge technology to help identify and target violent offenders.

“These grants will enable us to leverage technology in our fight against violent crime and make no mistake, this is a fight,” said U.S Attorney Bobby Christine.

The funds will be used to purchase pole cameras, finger print scanners and GPS trackers.

“There’s a reason why we were awarded this equipment. We realize there are some things we need to address and continue to work on,” said Chief Minter.

The Savannah Police Department joins the Glynn County Police Department along with the Brunswick Police Department as recipients of this federal grant.