Savannah Police Department lean on its remote support center as cases rise among first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –

From June 2020 to August 2021 the Savannah police department had a total of 145 positive cases.

With the recent surge of the Delta Variant, numbers have increased among first responders. The last reported monthly total was the highest for the entirety of the pandemic with 40 positive cases.

Due to the pandemic, the police department created a remote support center. This center gives people the ability to file a police report online and request a copy of a police report through email.

The remote center began operations in March of 2020. In its first year of service, over 3,000 reports were filed. Savannah PD is on pace for similar output in 2021.

The police department is asking the community to lean on this center when a nonemergency scenario arises to help limit the spread of the Delta Variant among the community and its first responders.

The number to reach the remote center is 912-652-6500.