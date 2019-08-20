Savannah Police cut ribbon on long-awaited central precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A momentous occasion for the Savannah Police Department. They said haven’t built a new precinct since the 1800s.

Officials said it’s a state of the art facility and a step forward in reducing crime in the area.

“Let this be a beacon of hope for all the people who work in the city of Savannah,” said Mayor Eddie Deloach

After years of what he calls “substandard facilities’, Savannah Police have a new central precinct to call home.

“Not only is this going to give us a real state of the art, modern policing complex capabilities, but this serves an additional purpose,” said Alderman Bill Durrence of the 2nd District. “Being built in this neighborhood and that’s to help with the continued redevelopment and revitalization of our Montgomery and MLK quarters.”

With a price tag of more than eight million dollars, the SPLOST funded project will respond to most of the city’s police calls.

The thirteen thousand-square-foot multi-purpose facility includes an expanded patrol briefing area, locker rooms, and a report writing room,

“This shows we have a continued commitment to public safety and this is a world apart from our old facility that was actually just a borrowed space we were renting for a time on Bull street,” said Nick Palumbo, President of the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Neighborhood Association.

Newly appointed Central Precinct Captain Tonya Reid said two rooms are also dedicated to fallen SPD officers Sgt. Kelvin Ansari and Anthony Christie.

“They’re passing affected our police officers deeply so showing this appreciation for them is just words beyond measure,” said Reid.

The new building is next to a police-caretaker cottage where newer officers can rent out units to live.