Savannah Police clarifying when to report a person missing after online confusion

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV)- Savannah Police want to lay some ground rules after a missing person case caused confusion for some social media users.

Comments on a recent facebook post suggest some neighbors think they have to wait a full 24 hours before reporting a loved one’s disappearance to police

The department wants you to know if a family member, friend or co-worker has disappeared, it is important to act immediately.

Officials said the sooner you report, the sooner they can investigate the claim and develop a plan of action.



A spokesperson with the department says most people think they have to wait 24-hours because of movies or TV.



But in the case of missing children or elderly people that 24 hour waiting period is absolutely crucial.

If a loved one is missing and you have to file a report make sure you give officers as much information as possible and include two or three recent photos.



Also, provide a good physical description and let the police know about any medical conditions or handicaps. Finally, be sure to include a list of places they frequent.

If someone you know is missing call police right away SPD will send an officer to take a report. The case will then be assigned to a detective for further investigation.