Savannah Police Chief Minter reacts to number of recent juvenile crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Police Chief is reacting to a number of crimes in the city involving juveniles. And, some of those crimes are violent. Chief Roy Minter broke down the troubling numbers during this week’s council meeting.

Over the past few weeks, officers have arrested several juveniles for some serious crimes. One of those crimes happened along Park Avenue and nearby Bull Street. Police say three businesses were burglarized. Three suspects including an 11 year old were quickly arrested.

“All three of those suspects are currently in the Youth Correctional Facility. One is 11-years-old, one is 14-years-old , one is 12-years-old. The 12-year-old was on an ankle bracelet, and scheduled to go off the ankle bracelet that week,” says Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter.

Savannah Police are still investigating Monday’s shooting on Vine Street near Paulsen. The victims, ages 15 and 16 years old, were seriously wounded. No one has been arrested.

And, just about a mile away from that scene, investigators say several cars were broken into along East 53rd Street. Two teens were arrested.

“Our suspects there are 13 and 16 years old. So that highlights the need for us to continue to work with our community partners to address some of the juvenile related crimes,” says Minter.

A reminder, Savannah does have a curfew in place. It’s 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday for those 16 and under, and, midnight on Friday and Saturday.