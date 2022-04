SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) are trying to locate a man named Bennie Miller who was last seen in the 100 block of East 57th Street on Thursday, April 7. He was last seen at around 11 p.m. that night.

Miller is 6’0″ tall and weighs 215 lb. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket with a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, SPD advises that you call 911 immediately.