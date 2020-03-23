Savannah Police arrest man in E. Henry Lane homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)— Savannah Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 539 E. Henry Lane Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an unresponsive person suffering from gunshot wounds. The subject was immediately transported to a local hospital where they later died.

The preliminary investigation resulted in Kahiri Heyward, the resident of 539 E. Henry Lane, being arrested and charged with murder.

Heyward has been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until the family is notified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or contact detectives at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories