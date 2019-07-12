Savannah Police and Family of Ricardo Morris seek new leads in 2015 cold case

It’s been four years since a Savannah man was gunned down and the case has been cold with no leads.

The family of Ricardo “Ricky” Morris pleaded with the public Thursday to help them find closure.

“A piece of our happy puzzle is missing. An awesome awesome son was taken away by cowards,” said Brenda Johnson Curtis, Morris’ mother.

Morris was found shot to death on LaRoche Avenue on July 11th, 2015. His car was found torched in Garden City that same morning. Morris left eight children behind.

“I didn’t know I’d be four years until this day standing here and still hurting from pain that my family is going through. I’m the oldest of 8 kids and me being here without my father is just another hole that won’t be covered up,” said Daquan Smith, Morris’ son.

Morris’ mother is looking for closure and believes someone has information in her son’s case.

“You’re looking at the ones who did it. Let’s look at the ones who hide them. Make everyone accountable because if you know you’re holding criminals and you think that’s cool, you need to go to jail too. It’s time for us to stand up and do the right thing,” said Curtis.

Savannah Police ask anyone with information to call their tip line or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.