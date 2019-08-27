Savannah Philharmonic unveils theme for 2019 Picnic in the Park

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Philharmonic, along with the City of Savannah, presented the 2019 theme for Picnic in the Park on Tuesday.

The event theme is “Color Your World with Music.”

A social media competition, held in July, invited members of the community to submit theme ideas inspired by the word “kaleidoscope.”

Attendees who take part in the tradition of competing for the best-decorated picnic site will have to match the concept.

The event brings nearly 20,000 people every year for the Savannah Philharmonic and pre-concert performances including the Savannah High School Band, Savannah Chatham Public Schools and Savannah College of Art & Design’s “Honey Bees.”

The Savannah Philharmonic also has a long-standing partnership with the 3rd Infantry Division and will feature performances from the Color Guard, U.S. Army Big Band, and the traditional canon fire.

The event is in Forsyth Park on Sunday, October 6, from 3-9 p.m.