SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A well-known local faith leader has been arrested for a second time, this time on drug charges.

The reverend, George Lee III is facing charges for purchasing, pressing, manufacturing or distributing marijuana as well as possession of illegal mushrooms, MDMA and THC oil. Lee is a Senior Pastor of “The Mighty Fortress” St. John Baptist Church located in Savannah

Reverand Lee was also the former head of the City of Savannah’s ‘End Gun Violence Program.’ According to the city’s website, the program was originally launched in December 2015 before Lee became the program director in June 2017. He was later replaced by Isaac Felton in June 2018.

Today, the program is led by local community leader Dr. Gerard V. Tate.