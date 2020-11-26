Savannah organizations safely host Thanksgiving day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Typically, Thanksgiving day is about coming together and giving thanks. This year, it has become increasingly difficult to do either. Some local organizations, however, decided to make it work.

The Salvation Army, for example, handed out meals to people who walked or drove by. In previous years, the organization hosts a sit-in meal on Thanksgiving day.

This Thanksgiving is the first time Matthew Shultz volunteered with the Salvation Army on the holiday.

“I just wanted to give back to the community. Fortunately, I have a good job and I’m healthy …so just wanted to give back,” the Richmond Hill man said Thursday.

This Thanksgiving was also the first time Reverend Catherine Jones hosted an event on the holiday near Bull Street Library.

Rev. Jones, with the assistance of a few volunteers, set up a table with food, blankets, socks, sanitizer, and more. She is the founder of Catherine Jones Ministries.

“I don’t give them ‘quote on quote’ junk, I give them the best,” she told News 3. “Something that I want for myself because they are someone and they are special too.”

St. Paul CME Church hosted a similar event with a cooked meal and non-perishables. The congregation asked that people in need pick up the food instead of sitting inside.

“We’ve seen a lot of new people, people that have come through Savannah and needed something to eat,” said Tommy Lester, a 30-year volunteer. “The need is great this year.”