Savannah organizations hope to increase local participation in 2020 Census

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah organizations are jump-starting this year’s census after Governor Brian Kemp launched his “Every. One. Counts.” campaign.

Every ten years, the government issues questionnaires to count the number of people living in the United States. Kemp said he hopes this year Georgians will actively participate to ensure their, “voices are heard.”

Last week, Kemp launched the campaign to encourage Georgia participation. He said it will help the state through the incoming decade.

“This campaign will work closely with census-focused organizations at the state, local, and federal levels to ensure Georgia is best prepared for the next decade. I encourage every Georgian to visit www.census.georgia.gov to learn more about this important initiative and make plans to participate,” Kemp said.

Members of the Complete Count Committee will work with census-focused organizations at the local, state, and federal level to use the questionnaires to bring attention to much needed topics—including grant funding and local government assistance.

For the first time in history, the U.S. Census is taking place primarily online using a secure Census Questionnaire. Phone and mail-in questionnaires will also be accepted. Georgia Southern University is holding a Census Kick Off on campus today at 3:00 p.m. The event will be held in the Armstrong Center (13040 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419).

