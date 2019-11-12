Savannah on display in ‘Lady and the Tramp’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Savannah City Hall to Wright Square, the Hostess City is on full display in the CGI and live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” released Tuesday.

It’s the first movie to premiere on Disney+, a new streaming service available at about $7 a month.

Walt Disney Studios describes the film as “a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic.” Lady, a pampered pup, and Tramp, a tough but lovable stray, take off on an unexpected adventure and find the value of home despite their differences.

Lady and the Tramp 1955 (Disney)

The local buzz surrounding the film started in late 2018 when open auditions were held at the Savannah Civic Center.

Weeks later, filming began in downtown Savannah, at times impacting traffic and transforming businesses in the area into sets.

Those who passed by at just the right moment may have even had the chance to watch a scene or two being filmed.

“Lady and the Tramp” embraces Savannah scenery as the dogs roam past wrought iron fences, hop onto riverboats and steal sandwiches with city hall’s gold dome as the backdrop.

There’s no doubt spying out the different Savannah locations will be fun for viewers familiar with the city.