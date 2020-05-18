Savannah nurse shares experiences on frontlines of COVID-19 in NYC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah nurse is opening up about her experience working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

“I was actually shocked by how bad it is,” said Tynisa Smart. “We have a few cases of COVID positive cases back home, but nowhere near as heavy as here.”

Smart is a licensed practical nurse (LPN) who specializes in dialysis treatments at all three major hospitals in Savannah.

The company Smart works for asked if people would be willing to volunteer their time at hospitals who were hit hardest by COVID-19 across the country.

She decided to answer that call for help and for the last week, Smart has been giving dialysis treatments to patients at Good Samaritan Hospital on Long Island.

“I just feel better ultimately knowing I helped some of these patients get treatments they may not have been able to get due to the shortage of dialysis nurses,” said Smart.

She typically treats an average of six to 12 patients a day whose organs are failing and need the dialysis treatment to survive.

Even though she has seen a lot of bad since she got there, Smart says New Yorkers are always showing their love and support for healthcare workers.

“When they just see you in scrubs, and we were all out there in scrubs and still had our face masks on, they were like, ‘Thank you so much,'” said Smart. “Even when I come back to my hotel, people are like, ‘Thank you! Thank you, nurse.'”