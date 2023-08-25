SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Union Mission and Salvation Army are opening doors to the public this weekend as brutal temperatures continue.
The cooling centers will be open during the following hours:
Union Mission (120 Fahm St.)
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be served, and water will be available.
Salvation Army (3100 Montgomery St.)
- Open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lunch will be served, along with water.
For more information on other community resources, visit homelessauthority.org.