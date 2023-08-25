SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Union Mission and Salvation Army are opening doors to the public this weekend as brutal temperatures continue.

The cooling centers will be open during the following hours:

Union Mission (120 Fahm St.)

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be served, and water will be available.

Salvation Army (3100 Montgomery St.)

Open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lunch will be served, along with water.

For more information on other community resources, visit homelessauthority.org.