SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Women’s History Month draws to a close, the Savannah branch of the NAACP hosted their mass meeting recognizing women who have made worthy contributions in public education.

On Sunday, the Savannah branch pf the NAACP hosted their Women’s History Month celebration focusing on public education leadership at First Tabernacle Baptist Church. This year’s honoree was Dr. Ann Levett, superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools(SCCPSS).

During her speech, Dr. Levett touched on her achievements the role of the pandemic in education and her future plans.

“Well I really appreciated the opportunity to talk about all the things we’ve been able to accomplish, but also the things that will be important for us to think about going forward,” Dr. Lovett said.

Dr. Levett announced her retirement in January and is set to step down in June. She says although it’s a bittersweet moment, she is excited for what’s to come for SCCPSS.

Dr. Levett: “I hope the next superintendent will be able to continue increasing the options that are available for our students because we’ve added drone aviation. We’ve added a lot of experiences at pre-k, middle school, elementary, and we want all those things to continue,” Dr. Levett explained.

One thing, however, remains true for Dr. Levett — and that is no matter what position she holds next, she will always fight for children to get a public education.

Dr. Levvet says, “I’ll always be a teacher. This chapter will be over so, I will. One thing, I will commit to doing is continuing to advocate for public education. Continuing to advocate for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools”

On Monday, SCCPSS will host their community feedback sessions as they continue their superintendent search.